Harmony in Hasanpura: Unity Shines in Grand Ram Navami Procession

In a powerful display of communal harmony, a grand Ram Navami procession took place on Thursday evening in Hasanpura, where members of the Muslim community welcomed the yatra with open arms.

Organized by the Ram Rajya Sankalp Seva Samiti, the procession began from the ancient Shiv Hanuman Temple. As it traversed through the predominantly Muslim locality of Hasanpura, locals greeted the Hindu devotees with flower petals and chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', symbolizing unity and mutual respect.

Featuring tableaux and musical performances, the event drew attention to the strength of unity across religions in India. Local leaders emphasized the importance of focusing on development and humanity over politics. With symbolic gestures such as a helicopter showering petals, the procession concluded at Shyam Nagar Hari Har Mandir, celebrated for its promotion of cultural heritage and social unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)