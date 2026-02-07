Landmine Mishap Near LoC Injures Army Porter
An army porter, Zulufqar Ahmad, was injured by a landmine in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred near the Line of Control in the Mankote sector. Landmines, part of an anti-infiltration system, occasionally shift due to rain, causing such incidents. Ahmad was hospitalized swiftly.
An army porter sustained injuries due to a landmine explosion close to the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday. The accident involved 24-year-old Zulufqar Ahmad, from Slotri-Patiya village.
The incident occurred around 2.10 pm in the forward area of Mankote sector, when Ahmad inadvertently stepped on a landmine. Officials explained that these areas feature landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, which can occasionally be disrupted by rain, leading to such accidents.
Ahmad was promptly moved to a hospital for necessary medical treatment, the officials noted, highlighting the risks associated with the strategic use of landmines in the region.
