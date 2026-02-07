Left Menu

Landmine Mishap Near LoC Injures Army Porter

An army porter, Zulufqar Ahmad, was injured by a landmine in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The accident occurred near the Line of Control in the Mankote sector. Landmines, part of an anti-infiltration system, occasionally shift due to rain, causing such incidents. Ahmad was hospitalized swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 19:36 IST
Landmine Mishap Near LoC Injures Army Porter
  • Country:
  • India

An army porter sustained injuries due to a landmine explosion close to the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday. The accident involved 24-year-old Zulufqar Ahmad, from Slotri-Patiya village.

The incident occurred around 2.10 pm in the forward area of Mankote sector, when Ahmad inadvertently stepped on a landmine. Officials explained that these areas feature landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, which can occasionally be disrupted by rain, leading to such accidents.

Ahmad was promptly moved to a hospital for necessary medical treatment, the officials noted, highlighting the risks associated with the strategic use of landmines in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

Unsubstantiated Claims: Naqvi Points Fingers at India for Funding Militants

 Pakistan
2
Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes in Kota: Building Collapse Claims Lives

 India
3
Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

Tensions Mount: Netanyahu and Trump Discuss Iran Nuclear Talks

 Israel
4
Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement Delays

Punjab Government Suspends Senior IAS Officers Over Smartphone Procurement D...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026