Landmine Mishap Near LoC Injures Army Porter

An army porter sustained injuries due to a landmine explosion close to the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Saturday. The accident involved 24-year-old Zulufqar Ahmad, from Slotri-Patiya village.

The incident occurred around 2.10 pm in the forward area of Mankote sector, when Ahmad inadvertently stepped on a landmine. Officials explained that these areas feature landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, which can occasionally be disrupted by rain, leading to such accidents.

Ahmad was promptly moved to a hospital for necessary medical treatment, the officials noted, highlighting the risks associated with the strategic use of landmines in the region.

