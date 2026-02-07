Army Chief Honors Retired Captain's Legacy in Poonch

In a gesture of camaraderie and respect, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff, visited Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir to meet retired Honorary Captain Subedar Parvez Ahmed. The reunion highlighted a shared history of service and dedication within the ranks of the Indian Army.

The meeting took place during General Dwivedi's tour of forward areas and included a stop in Kamsar village, where Ahmed had once served under his command. According to the Defence PRO, Ahmed's contributions during his years of service, including his involvement in operational and training roles, were commendable.

Even after retirement, Ahmed remained integral to the local community and the army's operational success during Operation Sindoor. Recognizing his efforts, General Dwivedi honored Ahmed with the Veteran Achiever Award. The army chief also took the opportunity to assess the preparedness of the troops stationed along the Line of Control.

(With inputs from agencies.)