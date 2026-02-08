NCB Busts Cross-State Hashish Smuggling Network

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh unit announced Sunday the successful disruption of an interstate charas smuggling operation linking Jammu and Kashmir to Mumbai. Based on sensitive intelligence reports, NCB's coordinated effort with the Jammu unit led to significant progress.

On February 5, a joint operation intercepted a bus at Bathinda Naka Road, Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa district, Haryana. This operation resulted in the seizure of 6.874 kg of high-grade charas and the arrest of four individuals.

The alleged smugglers cleverly disguised their activities as a family trip. A husband-wife duo reportedly concealed the illegal substance in their luggage. The NCB has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, with further investigations ongoing to expose the supply chain and potential syndicate links.