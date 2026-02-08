Outrage Erupts Over Objectionable Video Circulating on Social Media
A controversy has erupted over an allegedly objectionable video about Lord Ram circulating on social media, leading to protests. The video was shared by Amit from Bilsanda, causing distress among Hindu organizations. Authorities are investigating, and legal actions are being considered to maintain peace and order.
An alleged objectionable video featuring Lord Ram has sparked controversy and protests after it was circulated on social media, police officials announced on Sunday.
The incident, originating from the Bilsanda police station area, saw a man named Amit accused of sharing the video, which led to increased tensions and unrest among Hindu organizations.
Bilsanda Station House Officer Siddharth Sharma confirmed the police had been alerted to the viral video and are proceeding with legal action as per the evidence. Hindu groups have demanded swift arrests and warned of further unrest if actions are not taken.
