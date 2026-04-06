We are unitedly facing polls; INDIA bloc allies already fighting for power, says Union Minister Amit Shah in Puducherry.
PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
We are unitedly facing polls; INDIA bloc allies already fighting for power, says Union Minister Amit Shah in Puducherry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Targets Puducherry Government, Promises Sweeping Reforms
Prices of petrol, diesel gone up in Pakistan, not India: Amit Shah tells Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Puducherry rally.
Puducherry: Bucking global trends, Indians getting petrol-diesel, no increase in prices, says Union Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
Unemployment rate in Puducherry fell to 4.3 per cent in NDA rule from 47 per cent during Cong-DMK period: Union Minister Amit Shah.
In Puducherry, BJP leader Amit Shah lampoons Rahul Gandhi for claiming increase in fuel prices.