Military Minds in Diplomacy: Trump’s Unconventional Approach

President Donald Trump is reshaping diplomatic protocols by deploying military leaders to tackle critical international negotiations. Top Middle East commander, Adm. Brad Cooper's participation in US-Iran discussions, and Army Secretary Dan Driscoll's role in US-Ukraine peace efforts highlight a strategic departure from conventional diplomacy.

Cooper's involvement in Oman talks aims to leverage military insight and underscore a robust American presence, signaling resolve in dealing with Iran's nuclear ambitions. This move aligns with Trump's pattern of using potential military options as a persuasive tool in diplomatic engagements.

In Ukraine, Driscoll's military background and ongoing dialogue with Ukrainian officials represent a tactical shift, striving to bridge diplomatic gaps and foster peace negotiations. Such deployments reflect Trump's broader strategy, contrasting sharply with past administrations' reliance on seasoned diplomats.

(With inputs from agencies.)