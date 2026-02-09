Bihar's Vigilant Eye: Tracking Long-Term Foreign Nationals
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addresses concerns in the assembly regarding foreign nationals overstaying their tourist visas in Gopalganj. Police are investigating 173 cases, primarily from Pakistan, for potential unlawful activities or illegal residence, highlighting significant national security implications.
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted a pressing issue regarding the prolonged stay of foreign nationals in Gopalganj, specifically those on tourist visas, during the assembly session.
Choudhary revealed that authorities have been instructed to investigate the status of 173 foreign nationals, with a majority hailing from Pakistan, who may be residing illegally and potentially engaging in criminal activities.
The matter, raised by BJP MLA Mithilesh Tiwary, underscores the necessity of vigilance in preserving national security and ensuring the integrity of democratic processes against the backdrop of illegal appropriation of identities and properties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
