Fraudulent Property and College Admission Scheme Exposed in Delhi

Two men were arrested in northwest Delhi for deceiving individuals with false promises of property deals and college admissions. The accused collected significant money from victims, routed it through multiple accounts, and withdrew it in cash. Police continue investigations to identify additional victims and recover funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 18:53 IST
In a recent crackdown, police in northwest Delhi have arrested two men for allegedly executing a fraudulent scheme involving property deals and college admissions. The accused, Kumar Gourav alias Rahul and Pranav Sharma, reportedly conned multiple individuals, acquiring sums ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh under false pretenses.

Their modus operandi involved routing the collected money through various bank accounts to obscure the financial trail. Subsequently, the funds were withdrawn in cash and given to the main perpetrator, Gourav, according to police sources. The arrests were made following a complaint from a Rohini resident who failed to receive the benefits initially promised after transferring money in 2025.

Police have gathered evidence in the form of an SUV, mobile phones, bank documents, and digital materials, which are believed to have been used in the scam. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to trace additional victims and recover the defrauded amounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

