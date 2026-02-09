Global Outcry Over Media Mogul's Verdict

The United Nations human rights chief has made an urgent call for the overturning of the verdict against Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, citing violations of international law.

In a statement released post-sentencing, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk demanded Lai's release following his 20-year jail sentence.

The conviction has attracted significant international scrutiny, spotlighting concerns about Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's freedoms.