Congress Corporators Demand Transparency on BMC Bank Deposits

Newly elected Congress corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have raised concerns over the management of the civic body's bank deposits. The group, led by Ashraf Azmi, is calling for a white paper to scrutinize alleged financial mismanagement under the previous administrator's four-year rule.

Accusations have been made against the BJP-led administration of misusing nearly Rs 90,000 crore. Azmi argues that while personal beliefs such as Vaastu might have influenced office space decisions, the welfare of Mumbai's residents should be the main focus. The Congress seeks accountability and transparency to ensure public funds are used effectively.

As they take charge, Congress corporators vow to tackle corruption and address vital issues in the city, including education, healthcare, and public services. Their message is clear: development should benefit all citizens, not just fill the pockets of a few.

