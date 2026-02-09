Left Menu

Congress Corporators Demand Transparency on BMC Bank Deposits

Congress corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation pledge to demand a white paper on alleged misuse of the civic body's bank deposits. They have accused the BJP-led government of improperly handling funds, prioritizing personal gains over public welfare during the administrator's four-year tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:09 IST
Congress Corporators Demand Transparency on BMC Bank Deposits
  • Country:
  • India

Newly elected Congress corporators in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have raised concerns over the management of the civic body's bank deposits. The group, led by Ashraf Azmi, is calling for a white paper to scrutinize alleged financial mismanagement under the previous administrator's four-year rule.

Accusations have been made against the BJP-led administration of misusing nearly Rs 90,000 crore. Azmi argues that while personal beliefs such as Vaastu might have influenced office space decisions, the welfare of Mumbai's residents should be the main focus. The Congress seeks accountability and transparency to ensure public funds are used effectively.

As they take charge, Congress corporators vow to tackle corruption and address vital issues in the city, including education, healthcare, and public services. Their message is clear: development should benefit all citizens, not just fill the pockets of a few.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

National Capital's Vanishing Act: A Human Rights Concern

 India
2
Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Fraud

Crypto Scams and Cash Seizures: ED Cracks Down on Ahmedabad Call Centre Frau...

 India
3
Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

Political Turmoil in UK Labour: Starmer Faces Renewed Pressure

 Global
4
Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

Crucial Call for Pension Reform: EPS-95 Under Spotlight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026