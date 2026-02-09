Left Menu

Maharashtra's GPR 2.0 Initiative: A Step Towards Transparent Governance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the 'GPR 2.0' initiative aimed at administrative reforms to benefit citizens. The program focuses on effective governance, streamlining services, and ensuring transparent delivery. Prime Minister Modi praised the initiative, encouraging similar reforms nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:44 IST
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the 'GPR 2.0' initiative aims to bring transformative administrative reforms for the direct benefit of citizens. Speaking at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis urged government departments to work collaboratively for the effective rollout of the program.

The 'GPR 2.0' reform model has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recommended it as a benchmark for other states. The initiative, divided into two phases, focuses on enhancing governance through simplified, faster, and transparent services for the public, officials reported.

Phase I of the program has concluded, showing promising results, and Phase II is set to wrap up by May 1. Under this initiative, 263 schemes have been integrated into MahaDBT 2.0, with streamlined services offered through the 'Aaple Sarkar' platform, highlighting the state's commitment to citizen-centric governance.

