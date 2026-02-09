Bastar Pandum 2026 Marks Cultural Renaissance, Says Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah today attended the closing ceremony of Bastar Pandum 2026 as Chief Guest, describing the festival as a powerful symbol of Bastar’s transformation from fear to cultural pride. The event was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, senior officials, artists, and thousands of tribal participants.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Amit Shah said Bastar, once synonymous with Naxal violence, fear, IED blasts, and gunfire, has today emerged as a vibrant centre of tribal culture and confidence. “In the same Bastar that lived under terror a few years ago, 55,000 people have revived local culture across 12 disciplines—this is a historic achievement,” he said.

55,000 Participants Revive Tribal Heritage Across 12 Disciplines

Shri Shah highlighted that Bastar Pandum has grown significantly in scale and impact. While the previous edition featured competitions in seven categories, five new disciplines were added this year, expanding the festival to 12 cultural categories, including:

Tribal cuisine

Folk songs and dances

Drama and storytelling

Traditional attire and ornaments

Customs, rituals, and forest-based medicines

Participants came from seven districts, 1,885 gram panchayats, and 32 block headquarters, making it one of the largest tribal cultural festivals in India.

Bastar’s Culture a Global Treasure of India

The Home Minister said the art, culture, music, and dance of Bastar are unmatched among tribal regions anywhere in the world. “Bastar’s culture is not only the pride of Chhattisgarh but a jewel in the crown of India’s heritage. We want to preserve it for hundreds of years,” he said.

Shri Shah noted that Bastar’s tribes have protected their unique identity since the era of Lord Ram, and today their dances and art forms are gaining national recognition. He emphasized that Bastar’s identity should be associated not with barud (gunpowder), but with culture, creativity, and tradition.

PM Modi’s Vision: From Margins to the World Stage

Shri Amit Shah said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision is to take Bastar’s culture to the nation and the world. He cited the declaration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary as Tribal Pride Day and his 150th birth anniversary as the Year of Tribal Pride as clear symbols of the government’s respect for tribal communities.

He added that the Modi government has promoted the commercialisation, branding, and marketing of around five lakh forest products, tribal crafts, cuisines, and handicrafts, creating livelihoods and global visibility for tribal artisans.

Padma Awards and National Recognition for Bastar’s Achievers

Shri Shah noted with pride that eminent personalities from Bastar—Pandit Ram Mandavi (Narayanpur), Hemchand Manjhi, Ajay Kumar Mandavi (Kanker), and Bhudhari Dati (Dantewada)—have been honoured with Padma Awards in the fields of art, health, and education.

He also highlighted the establishment of a ₹200 crore Tribal Museum, which preserves the legacy of tribal freedom fighters and leaders from across India.

Cultural Ambassadors to Visit Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Home Minister thanked the President of India for inaugurating Bastar Pandum and announced that the President has accepted his request to host the top three winners from all 12 categories for a special meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“These artists will showcase Bastar’s culture at the President’s House—this is a moment of immense honour for Bastar and its people,” he said.

Strong Message on Ending Naxalism Through Protection and Development

Shri Amit Shah said the fight against Naxalism is rooted in the protection of tribal farmers, women, and children. He appealed to remaining Naxalites to lay down arms, assuring dignified rehabilitation and support, especially for women and young girls.

At the same time, he issued a clear warning: “Those who plant IEDs, burn schools and hospitals, and spread violence will not be spared. Weapons will be met with weapons.”

Bastar’s Transformation: Schools, Roads, Rail, Power and Jobs

The Home Minister outlined the rapid development underway in Bastar:

Schools closed for 40 years reopened

Primary health centres and hospitals revived

Roads, mobile towers, and post offices reaching villages

National flag hoisted in villages after four decades

He announced that within five years, Bastar will become the most developed tribal region in India, supported by tourism, infrastructure, and employment generation.

Key initiatives include:

Paddy procurement at ₹3,100 per quintal

Free 5 kg rice per person per month

LPG connections, tap water to every household

Banks or post offices every 5 km

118-acre industrial area and auto gig hub for tribal youth

Major Projects to Power Bastar’s Future

Shri Shah announced that:

The Raoghat–Jagdalpur rail project worth ₹3,500 crore has begun

A river-linking project is underway

Over 90,000 youths will receive vocational training

A new Indravati River irrigation project costing ₹36 crore will generate 120 MW of power

From Fear to Festivals: Bastar’s New Identity

Concluding his address, Shri Amit Shah said there is no longer a curfew-like atmosphere in Bastar. “Today, cultural dances light up villages at night. The Bastar Olympics have succeeded, and we will expand Bastar Pandum further.”

He thanked security forces and honoured the families of martyrs, asserting with confidence that Bastar will become Naxal-free within the stipulated time frame.