Mass Surrender: A Turning Point in the Fight Against Naxalism

In a groundbreaking event, 51 Naxalites, with a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.61 crore, surrendered to authorities across two districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division. This mass surrender aligns with the ongoing Bastar Pandum 2026 festival and efforts to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.

The cadre, including 34 women, were swayed by the state's favorable surrender and rehabilitation policies. They have been integrated into the community, aided by a substantial initial assistance of Rs 50,000 each, and are set to receive further support under the state's program.

The Chief Minister expressed optimism about the region's progress from conflict to trust and development, attributing the success to improved infrastructure and governance. The event underscores the state's commitment to ushering in sustainable peace and prosperity in once-turbulent Bastar.

