Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

An argument over liquor quantities led to a tragic incident in Nagpur's Baba Buddhaji Nagar on Sunday night, resulting in the murder of Ramesh Mukundrao Masram, aged 40. Authorities reported the murder on Monday.

According to officials at Pachpaoli police station, Shankar Shripad Bhaisare, 48, assaulted Masram after the latter brought less alcohol than expected to a social gathering, despite having been provided money for a larger amount.

The violent altercation involved two other individuals, all of whom have been apprehended. Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the grievous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)