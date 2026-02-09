Left Menu

Tragic Crime in Nagpur: Liquor Dispute Turns Deadly

In Nagpur's Baba Buddhaji Nagar, a man was killed over a liquor-related dispute, with Shankar Shripad Bhaisare allegedly assaulting his friend, Ramesh Mukundrao Masram. Masram was beaten to death after bringing less alcohol than expected to a party. Bhaisare and two others have been arrested by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 22:01 IST
An argument over liquor quantities led to a tragic incident in Nagpur's Baba Buddhaji Nagar on Sunday night, resulting in the murder of Ramesh Mukundrao Masram, aged 40. Authorities reported the murder on Monday.

According to officials at Pachpaoli police station, Shankar Shripad Bhaisare, 48, assaulted Masram after the latter brought less alcohol than expected to a social gathering, despite having been provided money for a larger amount.

The violent altercation involved two other individuals, all of whom have been apprehended. Police are continuing to investigate the motive behind the grievous attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

