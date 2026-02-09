Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Nab Long-time Fugitives
Police in Jammu and Kashmir apprehended four absconders in Udhampur and Poonch, fulfilling outstanding warrants in cases ranging from dowry to theft. Efforts by the police demonstrate their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that fugitives face justice as per their respective legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Police in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully arrested four long-time absconders, including those wanted in cases of dowry and theft. These arrests took place in the Udhampur and Poonch districts, reinforcing law enforcement's resolve to uphold justice.
Among those apprehended in Udhampur was Gourav Bandral, linked to a dowry case, and Parkash Singh, involved in a 2020 theft incident. Additionally, Tamana Sharma, a Jammu resident, was arrested related to another dowry case, with all absconders facing legal proceedings.
In Poonch, Mohd Imtiyaz, wanted since 2018 for trespass and injury charges, was captured. This series of arrests underlines the authorities' dedication to law enforcement and their proactive measures to bring those evading justice to trial.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Ring in Amritsar Arresting Five
Punjab Police Launches Massive Arrest Operation to Combat Crime and Drugs
Cocaine Bust in Goa: Two Arrested in Major Drug Seizure
Train Tussle: Arrest Over Alleged Assault on TTE and Police
Youth Arrested After Fear-Inducing Gunfire Incidents in Yamunanagar