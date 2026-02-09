SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats
Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, chaired a security review meeting focusing on anti-terror efforts and current threats. The meeting assessed past directives, regional security scenarios, and operational readiness. Singh emphasized community engagement, inter-agency collaboration, and vigilance across the district, including enhanced Quick Reaction Teams and CCTV surveillance.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, led a key security review meeting, highlighting the mission to fortify anti-terror frameworks and comprehensive security protocols for the district, officials shared.
The meeting scrutinized adherence to prior orders, evaluated current security landscapes, and appraised responses to potential terror threats. Officers detailed ground-level security insights, operational hurdles, and achieved progress in maintaining territorial command.
Singh underscored the importance of continuous field visibility, bolstering community relations, and following strict law-and-order measures. Additional directives included heightened vigilance in sensitive zones, real-time intelligence generation, and strengthened Quick Reaction Teams.
