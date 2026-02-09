Left Menu

SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, chaired a security review meeting focusing on anti-terror efforts and current threats. The meeting assessed past directives, regional security scenarios, and operational readiness. Singh emphasized community engagement, inter-agency collaboration, and vigilance across the district, including enhanced Quick Reaction Teams and CCTV surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:18 IST
SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, led a key security review meeting, highlighting the mission to fortify anti-terror frameworks and comprehensive security protocols for the district, officials shared.

The meeting scrutinized adherence to prior orders, evaluated current security landscapes, and appraised responses to potential terror threats. Officers detailed ground-level security insights, operational hurdles, and achieved progress in maintaining territorial command.

Singh underscored the importance of continuous field visibility, bolstering community relations, and following strict law-and-order measures. Additional directives included heightened vigilance in sensitive zones, real-time intelligence generation, and strengthened Quick Reaction Teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appeals

Trump Administration Proposes Restriction on Federal Employee Dismissal Appe...

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes in Lebanon Spark New Phase

 Lebanon
3
Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

Air Canada's Flight Suspension Highlights Cuba's Jet Fuel Crisis

 Global
4
Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

Uttar Pradesh's Fiscal and Sectoral Transformation Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026