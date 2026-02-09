SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, led a key security review meeting, highlighting the mission to fortify anti-terror frameworks and comprehensive security protocols for the district, officials shared.

The meeting scrutinized adherence to prior orders, evaluated current security landscapes, and appraised responses to potential terror threats. Officers detailed ground-level security insights, operational hurdles, and achieved progress in maintaining territorial command.

Singh underscored the importance of continuous field visibility, bolstering community relations, and following strict law-and-order measures. Additional directives included heightened vigilance in sensitive zones, real-time intelligence generation, and strengthened Quick Reaction Teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)