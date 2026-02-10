Left Menu

DRI Nabs Traffickers with Tiger Nails in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized seven tiger nails and three canine teeth from traffickers in Hyderabad. Coordinated by the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit, the operation intercepted two individuals attempting to sell the wildlife parts illegally. The case is now under investigation by Telangana State Forest officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:56 IST
DRI Nabs Traffickers with Tiger Nails in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Tuesday the successful seizure of seven tiger nails and three canine teeth from traffickers in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal sale of wildlife materials, the DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit executed a swift operation on February 9.

Two individuals were intercepted, and upon questioning, a suspect revealed a zip-lock pouch containing the tiger parts. All items were seized under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and have been handed over to Telangana State Forest officials for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026