DRI Nabs Traffickers with Tiger Nails in Hyderabad

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) announced on Tuesday the successful seizure of seven tiger nails and three canine teeth from traffickers in Hyderabad's Nampally area.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal sale of wildlife materials, the DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit executed a swift operation on February 9.

Two individuals were intercepted, and upon questioning, a suspect revealed a zip-lock pouch containing the tiger parts. All items were seized under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and have been handed over to Telangana State Forest officials for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)