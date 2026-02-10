Left Menu

West Bengal Coal Traders Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

Two coal traders from West Bengal were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering inquiry linked to illegal coal mining and transport. The arrests followed extensive questioning, revealing inconsistencies in the traders' statements. The investigation continues across numerous locations.

Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:20 IST
The Enforcement Directorate has apprehended two coal traders in West Bengal, implicating them in a money laundering investigation tied to illegal coal mining and transportation, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

These arrests occurred late Monday, following prolonged interrogation sessions. One of the detainees is reportedly closely linked to a prime suspect in this case, the officer indicated.

Recent weeks have seen the agency interrogate multiple business figures and execute searches at various sites state-wide, such as Raniganj and Jamuria in Asansol, all part of the ongoing probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

