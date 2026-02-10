Asylum Seeker Convicted in High-Profile UK Rape Case
Ahmad Mulakhil, an Afghan asylum seeker, has been found guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, England. The case, decided at Warwick Crown Court, has sparked local protests and a political row over non-disclosure of Mulakhil's asylum status by police, highlighting tensions around immigration.
In a case that has heightened tensions and sparked local protests, an Afghan asylum seeker, Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, has been found guilty by an English court of raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.
The Warwick Crown Court trial concluded with Mulakhil being convicted of multiple charges, including two counts of raping a child under 13, abduction, sexual assault, and producing indecent images of a child last July. The case gained notoriety after initial failures to disclose Mulakhil's asylum status prompted public outcry.
Mohammad Kabir, 24, co-defendant, was acquitted of related charges, while critics argue that some exploit such cases to bolster anti-immigration sentiments. Sentencing for Mulakhil is pending.
(With inputs from agencies.)
