Daring Rescue in Azerbaijan: Gujarat Couple Saved

A couple from Anand, Gujarat, was recently kidnapped in Azerbaijan while on their way to the United States. Thanks to the timely intervention of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Dhruv and Dipika Patel were rescued from their captors, who had demanded a ransom for their release.

The ordeal began when the couple was en route to the US using illegal passage arranged by agents. Concerned family members alerted Mitesh Patel, the local Lok Sabha MP, who quickly escalated the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs. The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, was directly involved, coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Just 24 hours after the issue was raised, the Indian Embassy managed to rescue the couple, bringing them to safety in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital. The incident underscores the perils of illegal immigration and the high stakes involved. MP Mitesh Patel urged local youth to seek career opportunities within Gujarat instead of trying dangerous illegal routes abroad.