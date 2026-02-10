Left Menu

Daring Rescue in Azerbaijan: Gujarat Couple Saved

A couple from Gujarat's Anand district, kidnapped in Azerbaijan while en route to the US, was rescued with the help of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The quick intervention highlighted India's diplomatic efforts, after the abductors demanded ransom for the couple's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A couple from Anand, Gujarat, was recently kidnapped in Azerbaijan while on their way to the United States. Thanks to the timely intervention of India's Ministry of External Affairs, Dhruv and Dipika Patel were rescued from their captors, who had demanded a ransom for their release.

The ordeal began when the couple was en route to the US using illegal passage arranged by agents. Concerned family members alerted Mitesh Patel, the local Lok Sabha MP, who quickly escalated the matter to the Ministry of External Affairs. The External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, was directly involved, coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Just 24 hours after the issue was raised, the Indian Embassy managed to rescue the couple, bringing them to safety in Baku, Azerbaijan's capital. The incident underscores the perils of illegal immigration and the high stakes involved. MP Mitesh Patel urged local youth to seek career opportunities within Gujarat instead of trying dangerous illegal routes abroad.

