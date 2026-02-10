Safety Audit Launched Following Tragic Plane Crash
Following the tragic plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, DGCA initiates a special safety audit of non-scheduled flight operators, including VSR Ventures. The Learjet 45 crash is being investigated by AAIB, amid calls for a comprehensive probe into potential sabotage.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a special safety audit for non-scheduled flight operators, such as VSR Ventures, in response to the fatal plane crash involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28.
The Learjet 45 aircraft, which crashed near Baramati airport killing Pawar and four others, is owned by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. The DGCA announced the safety audit on February 2 and began the process on February 4, extending it to 14 other non-scheduled operators.
The audit is set to continue until February 25. Allegations of potential sabotage have been raised by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who insists on a thorough investigation. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that AAIB would conduct an in-depth analysis of the crash.
