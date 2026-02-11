Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Gujarat Couple Freed from Azerbaijani Captivity

A couple from Gujarat, Dhruv and Dipika Patel, was kidnapped in Azerbaijan. They were rescued within 24 hours due to efforts from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, after their family informed Anand MP, Mitesh Patel. Their captors had demanded a ransom for release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 11-02-2026 08:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 08:25 IST
  • India

A Gujarat couple, Dhruv and Dipika Patel, found themselves ensnared in a harrowing ordeal while traveling through Azerbaijan en route to the United States. Kidnapped by agents who had vowed to facilitate their illegal passage into the US, the couple was subjected to ransom demands.

Upon being informed of their plight, Anand district's Lok Sabha MP, Mitesh Patel, swiftly acted. He approached the Ministry of External Affairs and engaged with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to New Delhi, resulting in decisive action from the government.

Within a day of initiating the mission, the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan coordinated a successful rescue operation, ensuring the Patels' safe return. The swift intervention prevented the worst-case scenario, prompting Mitesh Patel to advise local youth against seeking illegal routes for migration.

