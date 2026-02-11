Swift Rescue: Gujarat Couple Freed from Azerbaijani Captivity

A Gujarat couple, Dhruv and Dipika Patel, found themselves ensnared in a harrowing ordeal while traveling through Azerbaijan en route to the United States. Kidnapped by agents who had vowed to facilitate their illegal passage into the US, the couple was subjected to ransom demands.

Upon being informed of their plight, Anand district's Lok Sabha MP, Mitesh Patel, swiftly acted. He approached the Ministry of External Affairs and engaged with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit to New Delhi, resulting in decisive action from the government.

Within a day of initiating the mission, the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan coordinated a successful rescue operation, ensuring the Patels' safe return. The swift intervention prevented the worst-case scenario, prompting Mitesh Patel to advise local youth against seeking illegal routes for migration.