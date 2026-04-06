Andrew Tate: Romanian Court Lifts Restrictions Amid Ongoing Investigation

A Romanian court on Monday lifted all preventative judicial control measures against internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, amid an ongoing investigation on human trafficking accusations.

The Bucharest court ruled to remove regular check-in obligations for the Tates, a decision that closes appeals on these judicial measures. Their lawyer argues that the original case was built on questionable evidence.

Despite evidence issues and relaxed court measures, Romanian prosecutors continue probing the Tates and others on human trafficking and related charges, with additional proceedings in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)