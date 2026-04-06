Nepal's Supreme Court Orders Swift Completion of Investigation on Political Leaders

Nepal's Supreme Court issued a stern directive on Monday, urging authorities to conclude their investigation into the allegations against former prime minister K P Sharma Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak by Thursday. This decision comes after their involvement in a controversial crackdown on the Gen Z movement was brought to light.

The duo was arrested last month, accused of playing significant roles in suppressing last year's protests, which resulted in the deaths of 76 individuals. Despite repeated extensions of their detention period by district courts, the Supreme Court has ordered that if the investigation does not yield sufficient grounds for prosecution by Thursday, Oli and Lekhak must be released.

The case, heavily scrutinized due to its political implications, has put pressure on the authorities following a probe commission's findings recommending legal action. Oli, who is currently hospitalized, and Lekhak, held in police custody, have both had their statements recorded. The new Balendra Shah government has prioritized acting on the commission's report in its initial actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)