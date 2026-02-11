Ukraine's Bold Move: Elections and Peace Referendum

Ukraine is gearing up for a pivotal moment as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to disclose the framework for upcoming presidential elections and a referendum regarding a peace deal with Russia by February 24, according to a Financial Times report.

Last week, negotiations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials revealed that any potential peace agreement with Russia would be presented to the Ukrainian public in a nationwide referendum. This referendum may coincide with national elections, projected to occur in May.

The Financial Times, citing sources familiar with the situation, confirmed that Ukrainian and Western officials are now initiating plans for these simultaneous democratic processes, aiming to solidify Ukraine's political direction amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)