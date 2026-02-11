Bomb Threat Hoaxes Shake Mohali Schools: 16 Institutions Evacuated

Left Menu

Sixteen schools in Mohali, Punjab, received bomb threats via email, leading to evacuations and police searches. However, these threats were determined to be hoaxes, similar to recent incidents in nearby regions. An investigation is ongoing as police work to identify the email sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, sixteen private schools in Mohali, Punjab, were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving bomb threat emails. The threats prompted immediate action by the authorities, with detailed anti-sabotage checks conducted by law enforcement.

School officials quickly informed parents of the situation, declaring a holiday as a precautionary measure. Students approaching their schools were redirected back home. Manav Mangal School, Shivalik Public School, and Learning Paths School were among those targeted by the anonymous threat.

According to Mohali's Senior Superintendent of Police, Harmandeep Singh Hans, a contingent of about 300 policemen participated in the operation. Additional anti-sabotage teams were called in from neighboring districts to assist in the thorough security checks. The investigation continues as authorities strive to trace the origin of these alarming emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

