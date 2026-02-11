Breakthrough in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

Authorities on Tuesday released footage of a masked, armed man tampering with a doorbell camera at the Arizona home of television journalist Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, shortly before her abduction, believed to be for ransom. The release occurred just before a significant lead emerged in the case, with the first known arrest.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department reported detaining an individual during a traffic stop south of Tucson, in connection with the Guthrie investigation. However, further details remain sparse as the investigation continues. A U.S. law enforcement official confirmed a suspect was in custody but provided no additional information.

Video and photographs depict the masked man attempting to hide and disable the camera at Guthrie's door. Blood traces at the scene matched Guthrie's DNA. The video release and arrest have been pivotal, as the case previously showed little progress. Despite purported ransom notes, no proof of life has emerged since Guthrie's disappearance.

