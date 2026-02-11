Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks at the White House: Netanyahu and Trump Navigate Iran Tensions

President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, focusing on expanding U.S.-Iran talks to include missile curbs. Amid tensions, Trump threatens military action if no deal is reached. Gaza discussions also feature, with an emphasis on peace and rebuilding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:58 IST
In a high-stakes meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday. The discussions centered around expanding U.S. negotiations with Iran to include restrictions on Tehran's missile arsenal, beyond the nuclear program discussions.

Amid increasing tensions in the Middle East, Trump reiterated his willingness to strike Iran if an agreement isn't reached, emphasizing his unwavering support for Israel. Netanyahu's visit also aims to ensure any U.S. deal with Iran encompasses Iran's regional activities and missile programs.

Talks also included progress on a Gaza ceasefire agreement, which has stalled over complex issues like Hamas's disarmament. Netanyahu's visit, planned for February, was expedited following renewed U.S. engagement with Iran, bringing regional security concerns to the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

