Pharma Deutschland Warns on U.S. Drug Pricing Impact

Germany's pharma industry faces a challenging new reality as a leading lobby group, Pharma Deutschland, warns of repercussions from recent U.S. drug price regulations. This development could drive companies to seek higher prices in Germany and reassess their launch strategies.

The association, with 400 member companies, highlights the risk that Germany might lag behind or miss out entirely on the introduction of new medicines. Innovative drugs may be launched later or not at all in Germany or Europe to maintain higher price points in the U.S.

Dorothee Brakmann, managing director of the lobby group, emphasized that the German government and health system must address these potential challenges proactively.