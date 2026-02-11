Odisha Vigilance Swoop Exposes Hospital Fund Misuse
The Odisha Vigilance Department raided five locations connected to an Angul district hospital staff member over alleged misappropriation of Rs 2.38 crore in government funds. Subrat Kumar Behera, a junior assistant, faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The raids involved multiple cities, including Angul, Dhenkanal, and Bhubaneswar.
The Odisha Vigilance Department on Wednesday executed searches across five sites linked to an employee of the Angul district headquarters hospital over alleged embezzlement of government funds amounting to Rs 2.38 crore.
A case has been filed at the Cuttack Vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Subrat Kumar Behera, a junior assistant in the Chief District Medical Officer's office in Angul.
The operation involved a team of five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), eight inspectors, 14 assistant sub-inspectors, and other personnel, conducting simultaneous raids in Angul, Dhenkanal, and Bhubaneswar locations linked to Behera.
(With inputs from agencies.)
