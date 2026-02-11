Left Menu

Cambodia's Crackdown on Scam Centers: A Transnational Fraud Crisis

In a major operation, Cambodia has shut nearly 200 transnational scam centers, arresting numerous crime figures and deporting thousands of workers. The crackdown aims to dismantle sophisticated fraud operations targeting victims worldwide. Reporters witnessed abandoned scam facilities and documents during an organized visit to a Kampot complex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:27 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodia has undertaken a significant crackdown on transnational fraud operations, successfully closing nearly 200 scam centers across the country. This effort is part of a larger campaign to disrupt international scam networks that target victims globally. Authorities, aiming to demonstrate their commitment to tackling such operations, granted rare access to a facility near the Vietnamese border.

Chhay Sinarith, chair of Cambodia's Commission for Combating Online Scams, announced that 173 senior figures involved in scam operations have been arrested and over 11,000 workers deported. The campaign intensifies after an international push, including the arrest and extradition of a notorious scam kingpin.

During a guided visit to a center in Kampot, reporters discovered workrooms and fake police stations used in scam activities. Despite efforts, some perpetrators escaped due to limited police manpower. This crackdown, reportedly larger in scope than previous attempts, aims to halt the spread of scam operations in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

