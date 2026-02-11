Cambodia's Crackdown on Scam Centers: A Transnational Fraud Crisis

Cambodia has undertaken a significant crackdown on transnational fraud operations, successfully closing nearly 200 scam centers across the country. This effort is part of a larger campaign to disrupt international scam networks that target victims globally. Authorities, aiming to demonstrate their commitment to tackling such operations, granted rare access to a facility near the Vietnamese border.

Chhay Sinarith, chair of Cambodia's Commission for Combating Online Scams, announced that 173 senior figures involved in scam operations have been arrested and over 11,000 workers deported. The campaign intensifies after an international push, including the arrest and extradition of a notorious scam kingpin.

During a guided visit to a center in Kampot, reporters discovered workrooms and fake police stations used in scam activities. Despite efforts, some perpetrators escaped due to limited police manpower. This crackdown, reportedly larger in scope than previous attempts, aims to halt the spread of scam operations in Cambodia.

(With inputs from agencies.)