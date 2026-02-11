Left Menu

Tragic Robbery Ends in Murder in Sonbhadra

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a beggar during a robbery attempt in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Vikas Kumar attempted to steal from Mangru, a mentally challenged man. When confronted, Vikas attacked Mangru, resulting in his death. The police later apprehended Vikas.

A tragic turn of events unfolded in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, allegedly murdered a beggar while attempting to rob him, local police reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the night of January 27-28 in Ramgarh Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of the Pannuganj police. Mangru, a 35-year-old mentally challenged beggar, was spotted counting money by Vikas, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma. Tempted by the sight of cash, Vikas orchestrated a plan to steal.

As Mangru slept, Vikas purportedly attempted the theft. Awakened by the intrusion, Mangru resisted, prompting Vikas to viciously attack him with a shard of glass, ultimately causing his death. Following the crime, police arrested Vikas near Karwania canal and seized the weapon used in the attack.

