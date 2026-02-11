Tragic Robbery Ends in Murder in Sonbhadra
A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a beggar during a robbery attempt in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Vikas Kumar attempted to steal from Mangru, a mentally challenged man. When confronted, Vikas attacked Mangru, resulting in his death. The police later apprehended Vikas.
- Country:
- India
A tragic turn of events unfolded in the Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of a 26-year-old man. The accused, identified as Vikas Kumar, allegedly murdered a beggar while attempting to rob him, local police reported on Wednesday.
The incident took place on the night of January 27-28 in Ramgarh Bazaar, under the jurisdiction of the Pannuganj police. Mangru, a 35-year-old mentally challenged beggar, was spotted counting money by Vikas, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma. Tempted by the sight of cash, Vikas orchestrated a plan to steal.
As Mangru slept, Vikas purportedly attempted the theft. Awakened by the intrusion, Mangru resisted, prompting Vikas to viciously attack him with a shard of glass, ultimately causing his death. Following the crime, police arrested Vikas near Karwania canal and seized the weapon used in the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar Pradesh
- Sonbhadra
- robbery
- murder
- Vikas Kumar
- Mangru
- arrest
- beggar
- crime
- police
ALSO READ
Lovers Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Teen in Jharkhand
Family Tragedy in Vignana Nagar: Son Arrested for Parents' Murder
High Drama as BJP MLA Evades Arrest in Murder Case
Online PG Scam Unveiled: Student Arrested for Duping Ex-Police Commissioner's Son
Faridabad's Bribery Scandal Uncovered: Revenue Official Arrested