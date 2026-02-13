Poland's Piorun: A New Player in Global Defence Market

Germany is eyeing the Polish-made Piorun man-portable anti-aircraft system, according to Poland's Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk. He emphasized Germany's interest as a testament to Poland's growing influence in the defense sector during a recent press conference.

While the German Defense Ministry remained tight-lipped, Poland is allocating substantial funds into its defense budget, which includes both foreign acquisitions and boosting its domestic arms industry amid the ongoing threat from Russia's conflict with Ukraine.

This year, 200 billion zlotys ($56 billion) have been earmarked for defense, including exports. The Polish Armaments Group's Mesko and Jelcz plants manufacture the Piorun, which has already caught the interest of Sweden. Meanwhile, Polish legislation was passed to tap into the EU SAFE program, offering low-interest loans to enhance the defense sector.