Honeytrap Racket Busted in Madhya Pradesh

A honeytrap and blackmailing racket was dismantled by police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday. Authorities arrested five individuals, three of whom are women, accused of extorting lakhs of rupees from nearly 40 targets.

The gang operated by ensnaring victims through enticing conversations. Victims were invited to meetings where their interactions were secretly filmed. The recorded material was then used to extort money by threatening to release the videos or implicate the victims in false legal troubles.

Following a complaint from a man who paid Rs 2.5 lakh under duress, Sanawad police successfully captured the accused. Investigative efforts, led by Sanawad Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Yadav, are ongoing to identify additional participants in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)