Honeytrap Racket Busted in Madhya Pradesh

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district have arrested five people involved in a honeytrap and blackmailing scheme. The operation targeted nearly 40 individuals, extorting large sums of money over the past year. Investigations continue as police seek additional members connected to the racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khargone | Updated: 08-02-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A honeytrap and blackmailing racket was dismantled by police in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday. Authorities arrested five individuals, three of whom are women, accused of extorting lakhs of rupees from nearly 40 targets.

The gang operated by ensnaring victims through enticing conversations. Victims were invited to meetings where their interactions were secretly filmed. The recorded material was then used to extort money by threatening to release the videos or implicate the victims in false legal troubles.

Following a complaint from a man who paid Rs 2.5 lakh under duress, Sanawad police successfully captured the accused. Investigative efforts, led by Sanawad Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Yadav, are ongoing to identify additional participants in the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

