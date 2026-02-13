Fallout from Epstein Files: DP World Chairman Steps Down Amid Scrutiny

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the chairman and CEO of DP World, has stepped down amidst mounting allegations of ties with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. This resignation follows significant pressure on the Dubai-based logistics company from international finance institutions and political entities.

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly showed interactions between Bin Sulayem and Epstein, leading to a suspension of investments by major agencies. Bin Sulayem, a key figure in Dubai's economic development, now faces scrutiny along with various executives worldwide.

The company has quickly filled the leadership void with Essa Kazim as chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO. This move comes as part of a broader reaction to the Epstein files, which have already caused disruptions in global business and political circles.