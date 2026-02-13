Left Menu

Fallout from Epstein Files: DP World Chairman Steps Down Amid Scrutiny

DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem resigned following allegations of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The resignation follows mounting pressure from international organizations and political scrutiny. Essa Kazim and Yuvraj Narayan have been appointed as the new chairman and CEO of DP World, respectively, amid the ongoing global fallout from the Epstein files.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:54 IST
Fallout from Epstein Files: DP World Chairman Steps Down Amid Scrutiny

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the chairman and CEO of DP World, has stepped down amidst mounting allegations of ties with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein. This resignation follows significant pressure on the Dubai-based logistics company from international finance institutions and political entities.

Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice reportedly showed interactions between Bin Sulayem and Epstein, leading to a suspension of investments by major agencies. Bin Sulayem, a key figure in Dubai's economic development, now faces scrutiny along with various executives worldwide.

The company has quickly filled the leadership void with Essa Kazim as chairman and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO. This move comes as part of a broader reaction to the Epstein files, which have already caused disruptions in global business and political circles.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

Ukrainian-American Fund Sees Overwhelming Interest with 60 Proposals

 Ukraine
2
Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

Mukkamalla and Ranjane Propel USA to Competitive Score

 India
3
USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

USA's Cricket Revival: Mukkamalla's Power-Packed Performance Shines

 India
4
Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry University

Students Secure Victory: Andaman Colleges To Remain With Pondicherry Univers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026