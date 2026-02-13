Calls for Reform: WTO Head Agrees with U.S. on Global Trading System

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the head of the World Trade Organization, expressed agreement with recent U.S. calls for a comprehensive reform of the global trading system. Her statement comes in the lead-up to a crucial meeting of the trade body set to take place in Cameroon next month.

Okonjo-Iweala addressed the Munich Security Conference, stating, "We may not like the action of U.S. tariffs, but we must take the signal that we need to reform many of the things with the world trading system."

The conversation around reform has been initiated by recent U.S. actions, and Okonjo-Iweala's remarks underscore the urgency and shared commitment to evaluate and implement necessary changes to the trading framework.