Calls for Reform: WTO Head Agrees with U.S. on Global Trading System
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organization, concurs with U.S. demands for reforms within the global trading system. The agreement comes weeks before a pivotal trade meeting in Cameroon. The necessity for changes, sparked by U.S. tariffs, was discussed at the Munich Security Conference.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the head of the World Trade Organization, expressed agreement with recent U.S. calls for a comprehensive reform of the global trading system. Her statement comes in the lead-up to a crucial meeting of the trade body set to take place in Cameroon next month.
Okonjo-Iweala addressed the Munich Security Conference, stating, "We may not like the action of U.S. tariffs, but we must take the signal that we need to reform many of the things with the world trading system."
The conversation around reform has been initiated by recent U.S. actions, and Okonjo-Iweala's remarks underscore the urgency and shared commitment to evaluate and implement necessary changes to the trading framework.
ALSO READ
Europe warily awaits Rubio at Munich Security Conference as Trump roils transatlantic ties
Global Diplomacy: Merz's Munich Security Conference Highlights
Defence Minister Heads to Munich Security Conference Amid Global Tensions
Marco Rubio Leads U.S. Delegation to Munich Security Conference
Transatlantic Trust Crisis at Munich Security Conference