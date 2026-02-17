Tragic River Accident Claims Two Lives in Pipri

A tragic incident occurred near Belwadah village on Monday, where a woman and her teenage niece drowned while crossing a river on foot. The victims, Usha (24) and Rinki (14), slipped on algae-covered rocks and were swept away by the current.

Circle Officer Randhir Mishra reported that the distress call prompted a swift response from the State Disaster Response Force, local police, and divers. The search operation led to the recovery of their bodies downstream the following day.

Authorities are currently completing the necessary legal formalities regarding the incident. The shocking tragedy serves as a grim reminder of potential hazards in natural settings.

