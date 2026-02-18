Left Menu

Selfie Ban in Meghalaya Assembly Sparks Controversy

The Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, banned MLAs from recording and sharing selfie videos inside the House on social media, citing breaches of parliamentary decorum. The decision followed a video upload by opposition leader Ardent Basaiawmoit during the Budget Session, which was subsequently removed.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:32 IST
The Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Thomas A Sangma, has prohibited the recording and posting of selfie videos within the House by MLAs. The decision was made to preserve parliamentary decorum, following an incident where opposition leader Ardent Basaiawmoit shared such a video on social media during the Budget Session.

Basaiawmoit's video, which showed him participating in the proceedings, was deemed a violation of parliamentary practices and decorum. The legislator later removed the post.

Speaker Sangma emphasized that recording and sharing videos from inside the House contravenes the rules, specifically citing Rule 275 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He firmly stated, "This is my ruling."

(With inputs from agencies.)

