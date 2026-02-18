Selfie Ban in Meghalaya Assembly Sparks Controversy

The Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Thomas A Sangma, has prohibited the recording and posting of selfie videos within the House by MLAs. The decision was made to preserve parliamentary decorum, following an incident where opposition leader Ardent Basaiawmoit shared such a video on social media during the Budget Session.

Basaiawmoit's video, which showed him participating in the proceedings, was deemed a violation of parliamentary practices and decorum. The legislator later removed the post.

Speaker Sangma emphasized that recording and sharing videos from inside the House contravenes the rules, specifically citing Rule 275 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business. He firmly stated, "This is my ruling."

