Mystery Surrounds Death of Domestic Help at Trader's Residence

A tragic incident occurred when a 40-year-old domestic help, identified as Rajiv, alias Vicky, was found dead at the office-cum-residence of sand trader Sudhir Rathi. The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in a building located in Himachal Pradesh.

Authorities discovered Vicky's body on the ground floor, positioned in front of an in-house temple. Next to the victim lay a licensed 12-bore gun belonging to Rathi. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death, which appears to be a suicide, according to ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam.

Sleuths are examining the scene to gather more evidence as the investigation continues. Sudhir Rathi, who was not present during the incident, reported having left for Katha village earlier that day, while his nephew was en route to Aligarh. The body has been sent for an autopsy as police delve deeper into the case.

