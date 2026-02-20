Teen Joyride Turns into Nighttime Adventure

A 14-year-old boy, along with a school friend, embarked on an unauthorized late-night drive in the family car, resulting in an accident on Karamana road. The incident unfolded around 2 am when the vehicle veered off-road, breaking through the roadside railing and flipping several feet down.

Despite the vehicle's descent, both teenagers astonishingly emerged unscathed, managing to climb back to the road unaided. Local authorities were informed later, only then did the unaware parents learn of the overnight escapade.

Consequently, a case has been registered against the boy's mother, the car's registered owner, under the Motor Vehicles Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police noted a surge in similar incidents where children confine their parents and venture on reckless outings.

(With inputs from agencies.)