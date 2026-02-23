India Urges Nationals to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India has urgently advised its citizens residing in Iran to leave the country using all available means of transport. This directive follows concerns over growing security risks, including fresh protests in Tehran and the potential threat of US military action.

The advisory was issued by the Indian embassy amid a resurgence of anti-government demonstrations by university students in Iran, the first significant unrest since the previous month's crackdown on protestors.

Estimates from January indicate there are over 10,000 Indians in Iran, including students and business professionals. The embassy has urged Indian nationals to be cautious, avoid protest zones, and keep their travel documents handy. The embassy remains available for assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)