Left Menu

Court's Take on Kundali Mismatch and Deceptive Marriage Promises

The Delhi High Court ruled that reneging on marriage due to a horoscope mismatch, after physical relations and assurances of marriage, can lead to charges under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for deceit. The court denied bail to an accused man, emphasizing the legal implications of such deceptive assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:14 IST
Court's Take on Kundali Mismatch and Deceptive Marriage Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The refusal to marry due to a 'kundali' or horoscope mismatch after engaging in a physical relationship based on promises of marriage can lead to legal consequences under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This was established by the Delhi High Court in a recent case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, denying bail to the accused, highlighted that the relationship and subsequent withdrawal of a complaint were predicated on marriage assurances, despite the discrepancy in kundalis. The accused's behavior was deemed to fall under the realm of deceitful conduct as per the BNS provisions.

The case illustrates the court's stance that deceptive assurances related to marriage, even in consensual relationships, can attract serious legal repercussions, reinforcing the importance of genuine commitments in marriage proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

London Gears Up for Robotaxi Revolution Amidst Scepticism

 United Kingdom
2
Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

Tragedy in the Himalayas: Fatal Bus Crash in Nepal

 Global
3
Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

Azuga Earns Prestigious Certification for Workplace Excellence

 Global
4
Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

Rohit Majgul: Rising Star in Judo Shines Bright

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026