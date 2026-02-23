Court's Take on Kundali Mismatch and Deceptive Marriage Promises

The refusal to marry due to a 'kundali' or horoscope mismatch after engaging in a physical relationship based on promises of marriage can lead to legal consequences under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This was established by the Delhi High Court in a recent case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, denying bail to the accused, highlighted that the relationship and subsequent withdrawal of a complaint were predicated on marriage assurances, despite the discrepancy in kundalis. The accused's behavior was deemed to fall under the realm of deceitful conduct as per the BNS provisions.

The case illustrates the court's stance that deceptive assurances related to marriage, even in consensual relationships, can attract serious legal repercussions, reinforcing the importance of genuine commitments in marriage proposals.

