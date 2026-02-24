Supreme Court Upholds Chhattisgarh Election Challenge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, who challenged the maintainability of a petition against his election to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. This petition, initiated by BJP leader Prem Prakash Pandey, claimed that Yadav did not disclose correct information in his nomination, impacting election results.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ruled that Yadav is entitled to seek relief in the Chhattisgarh High Court. Previously, the apex court had stayed proceedings regarding Yadav's election, but now advises pursuing all legal rights in the high court.

Senior advocates Narinder Hooda and Sumeer Sodhi represented Yadav, while Vijay Hansaria appeared for Pandey. Despite requests, the Supreme Court has not set a timeline for the trial, which continues to challenge the integrity of Yadav's nomination under the Representation of People Act.