Modi's Israel Visit: Strengthening Ties Amid Middle-East Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is embarking on a pivotal two-day visit to Israel, aiming to enhance bilateral defense and trade ties amid escalating Middle-East tensions, particularly between the US and Iran.

During his visit, Modi has an itinerary that includes addressing the Israeli parliament, engaging in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and meeting President Isaac Herzog. A central theme of these talks will be the examination of the strategic partnership between the two nations, with a focus on defense, security, and shared democratic values.

In addition to defense cooperation, the two leaders will explore avenues to boost collaboration across several sectors such as science and technology, agriculture, and trade. The burgeoning India-Israel relationship, which has seen substantial growth, is set to be reviewed and potentially expanded through this diplomatic engagement.