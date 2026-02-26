President Murmu Opens National Arogya Fair 2026 in Maharashtra

President Droupadi Murmu today inaugurated the National Arogya Fair 2026 in Shegaon, Maharashtra, positioning India’s traditional systems of medicine at the centre of the country’s preventive and holistic healthcare vision.

The four-day national event, organised by the Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the All India Ayurvedic Congress, has brought together policymakers, researchers, practitioners, farmers, industry leaders and citizens to promote Ayurveda and other Ayush systems as pillars of a “Healthy and Empowered India.”

A Spiritual Setting for a National Health Mission

Addressing the gathering in Buldhana district, President Murmu expressed “heartfelt happiness” at being present on the sacred land of Sant Shri Gajanan Maharaj. She noted that she had paid homage at his statue before the event, recalling his lifelong dedication to compassion, equality and public welfare.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction to inaugurate an event dedicated to the health and welfare of people at such a spiritually significant place,” she said.

“Aarogyam Paramam Sukham”

Quoting the traditional maxim “Aarogyam Paramam Sukham” — good health is the greatest happiness — the President stressed that a healthy body is the foundation for fulfilling personal and national responsibilities.

“In strengthening the nation, the role of healthy citizens is extremely important,” she said.

She underscored the contributions of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy in preventive, promotive and curative healthcare, adding that these systems guide society towards balanced and disciplined living.

Preventive and Holistic Care in Focus

President Murmu noted growing global recognition that true wellness requires harmony between body and mind.

She said Ayush systems offer more than treatment — they provide a comprehensive lifestyle framework based on:

Balanced diet

Daily and seasonal regimens

Yoga and meditation

Natural therapies

She emphasized that preventive and holistic healthcare is essential to reducing disease burden and ensuring long-term wellbeing.

Boosting Medicinal Plants and Rural Economies

Highlighting India’s vast repository of medicinal plants and traditional knowledge, the President called for conservation and scientific cultivation to strengthen the raw material base for Ayush systems.

She noted that expanding medicinal plant cultivation can:

Support sustainable healthcare

Increase farmers’ incomes

Protect biodiversity

Promote environmentally responsible growth

She urged collective efforts to advance Ayush systems nationally and globally.

Scientific Validation and Global Credibility

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, described the Fair as a “Mahakumbh of Indian traditional medicine systems.”

He said the event is not merely a health camp but a powerful national platform aimed at integrating traditional knowledge with scientific validation, quality assurance and standardisation.

“Combining traditional wisdom with modern scientific parameters will further enhance global trust in Ayush,” he said.

Jadhav added that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, the Ministry is strengthening evidence-based research to enhance the credibility of Ayurveda and other disciplines worldwide.

Ayush Tourism: India’s Wellness Opportunity

The Minister also highlighted the immense potential of Ayush tourism, saying India could become the “crown of the world” in holistic wellness.

He noted that Ayurveda, Yoga and natural therapies can position India as a global wellness destination, while simultaneously:

Generating employment

Boosting rural economies

Supporting farmers engaged in medicinal plant cultivation

Leaders Back Scientific Authenticity

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat described Ayurveda as a timeless scientific tradition established by ancient Rishis, whom he called India’s earliest research scholars. He emphasised preventive healthcare as superior to curative approaches and urged practitioners to uphold authenticity and maintain high standards in medicine quality.

Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil said hosting the Fair in Shegaon is a matter of pride for the state. He noted that the event will provide free consultations, medicine distribution, expert lectures and opportunities for farmers.

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to research advancement, quality assurance and global collaboration.

Honouring Excellence in Ayurveda

On the occasion, President Murmu conferred the Lifetime Ayurvedic Gaurav Samman on distinguished practitioners for their exceptional contributions to Ayurveda and public health.

Awardees included:

Vaidya Devendra Triguna

Vaidya Rakesh Sharma

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta

Dr. Manisha Kotekar

P. M. Varier

Dr. Ramdas

The President also visited various pavilions at the Fair, interacting with practitioners, experts and community representatives.

With its blend of tradition, science and public outreach, the National Arogya Fair 2026 underscores India’s ambition to integrate holistic healthcare into mainstream health policy while expanding its footprint in the global wellness movement.