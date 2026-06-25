Tragedy Strikes in Cabo San Lucas: Vehicle Plows Through Crowd

A vehicle hit multiple people at a gathering in Cabo San Lucas after Mexico's World Cup victory. Preliminary reports indicate that the car drove through the crowd for currently unknown reasons. An unverified video of the incident is circulating on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Vehicle Struck Multiple People At A Gathering In The Popular Tourist Resort Of Cabo San Lucas Following Mexicos Victory In A World Cup Match On Wednesday Night | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Cabo San Lucas: Vehicle Plows Through Crowd
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A vehicle reportedly ran into a group of people at a gathering in Cabo San Lucas, following Mexico's World Cup win, according to an official statement from Los Cabos' city hall.

The statement mentioned that preliminary information suggests the vehicle, surrounded by a crowd, unexpectedly drove through, causing several injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause.

A video, yet to be authenticated, depicting a car driving into the crowd has been shared widely on social media. Reuters was unable to verify the video's authenticity at the time of reporting.

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