Tragedy Strikes in Cabo San Lucas: Vehicle Plows Through Crowd

A Vehicle Struck Multiple People At A Gathering In The Popular Tourist Resort Of Cabo San Lucas Following Mexicos Victory In A World Cup Match On Wednesday Night

A vehicle reportedly ran into a group of people at a gathering in Cabo San Lucas, following Mexico's World Cup win, according to an official statement from Los Cabos' city hall.

The statement mentioned that preliminary information suggests the vehicle, surrounded by a crowd, unexpectedly drove through, causing several injuries. Authorities are investigating the cause.

A video, yet to be authenticated, depicting a car driving into the crowd has been shared widely on social media. Reuters was unable to verify the video's authenticity at the time of reporting.