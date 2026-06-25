Mysterious Aerial Disruptions at Copenhagen Airport: No Drones Found
Danish police announced that they lack conclusive evidence of drones being responsible for interruptions at Copenhagen Airport. The September 22 incident led to flight suspensions and fears of hybrid warfare across the Nordic and Baltic regions, potentially targeting critical infrastructure relevant to NATO allies.
In a recent statement, Danish police revealed an absence of concrete evidence supporting claims that drones caused disturbances at Copenhagen Airport last year. The incident, which occurred on September 22, led to the suspension of flights after unidentified flying objects were observed over the airport's airspace.
This event was followed by a series of airport shutdowns across Denmark, including at the main base for Denmark's air force fighter jets. The situation has been interpreted as part of a troubling trend of suspected hybrid warfare aimed at undermining critical infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions.
Such developments have heightened concerns among NATO countries, underscoring the need for increased security measures to protect against potential threats to crucial facilities within these territories.