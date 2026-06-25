Danish Police Said On Thursday They Had No Conclusive Evidence To Prove That Flying Objects That Disrupted Copenhagen Airport Last Year Were Drones Copenhagen Airport Suspended Flights On September When Flying Objects Thought To Have Been Drones Were Observed In Its Airspace

In a recent statement, Danish police revealed an absence of concrete evidence supporting claims that drones caused disturbances at Copenhagen Airport last year. The incident, which occurred on September 22, led to the suspension of flights after unidentified flying objects were observed over the airport's airspace.

This event was followed by a series of airport shutdowns across Denmark, including at the main base for Denmark's air force fighter jets. The situation has been interpreted as part of a troubling trend of suspected hybrid warfare aimed at undermining critical infrastructure in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Such developments have heightened concerns among NATO countries, underscoring the need for increased security measures to protect against potential threats to crucial facilities within these territories.