Innovation at Scale: Bridging Technology and Economic Growth at Summer Davos 2026

The 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026, hosted in Dalian, China, convened international leaders to explore pivotal economic trends. Attendees included 90 government heads, 1,000 business executives, and 200 leaders of unicorns and technology pioneers, all focused on the prospective drives of Asian economies and China's future economic outlook.

Dubbed 'Summer Davos,' the World Economic Forum event featured discussions on value creation and key global economic questions. Participants from diverse sectors including business, government, and academia engaged in debates addressing China's economic path, technological innovation, and energy-climate alignment.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang underscored the obligation of using technology for global good. He emphasized that technological advances should foster peace and harmony rather than disruption. Discussions highlighted Asia's anticipated contribution of over half of global GDP growth and China's substantial role driven by AI and renewable energy.

Alois Zwinggi, President of the World Economic Forum, declared the need to close the gap between tech potential and economic results. The imperative for innovative collaborations across sectors to ensure that breakthroughs translate into widespread industry and societal benefits was noted as crucial for future progress.

Workforce transitions were spotlighted, with a significant portion of global jobs impacted by AI. Leaders debated how technology can propel industrial growth while maintaining employment, stressing the importance of investment in education and skill development as cornerstones for lasting economic enhancement.

Saadia Zahidi, Managing Forum Director, pointed out the essential role of social impact in realizing innovation's full economic benefits. She noted that economies prioritizing education and entrepreneurship, alongside technology, are poised to lead in job creation and societal progress in the coming years.