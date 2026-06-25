India's Financial Markets: A Structural Shift from Global to Local Resilience

India's financial markets are undergoing a transformation as foreign dominance gives way to robust domestic investment. Despite FPIs' three-year selling streak, domestic savings bolster the economy. Unmesh Sharma of HDFC Securities explains the dynamics, advising staggered investments amidst geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:10 IST
India's Financial Markets: A Structural Shift from Global to Local Resilience
Unmesh Sharma, Senior Executive Vice President at HDFC Securities (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's financial markets are experiencing a significant structural shift, moving away from foreign dominance towards a solid domestic investment base. This transition has helped shield the local economy from severe risks, even as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have continued their prolonged exit, driven by worldwide asset allocation changes and geopolitical tensions.

Unmesh Sharma, Senior Executive Vice President at HDFC Securities, told ANI in Mumbai on Thursday that selective investments remain active where earnings visibility is present. With significant primary market inflows, the perceived net capital outflow is less than assumed. Furthermore, Sharma anticipates a rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as India expands its power, steel, and manufacturing sectors.

Domestic retail savings have played a crucial role in this resilience. Since 2016, a significant portion of Indian wealth has systematically moved into equities, driven largely by systematic investment plans (SIPs), making investing a habit. Despite a two-year dip in retail equity performance, investor education has bolstered confidence in India's long-term corporate potential, marking a cultural shift towards sustained local economic growth.

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